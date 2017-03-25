LAHORE-Sheikh Abdul Muqeet and his partner Wajahat Ali Suri emerged as pairs event winners in the 15th Balijee International Bridge Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana on Friday.

The pair of Muqeet and Wajahat was always a crushing force for the opponents and won the event with an aggregate score of 62.91 while Mirza Shauq Hussain and Sappan Desai were second with 61.46 points, Maj Assad Maqbool and Ghalib Bandesha were third 60.42 points.

Other top performers of the pair event were Fatima Raza and Rubina Agha (59.49), Tehsin Gheewala and Rashidul Ghazi (59.29), Javed Khalid and Saeed Akhter (59.27), AVM (R) Niaz Hussain and Air Cmdr (R) Qamar S Kiani (56.85), Khalid Mohiuddin and Hassan Askari (56.17), Shahid Rafique and M Shafiq (56.04) and Ahsan Javed Qureshi and Ghias A Malik (54.86).

In the team event, the playing members of at least 10 teams have international exposure, who will be flaunting their skills over the next two days. Javed Khalid, Rashidul Ghazi, Pervez Mirza and Hasan Askari will be restoring enough competitive life to this championship. The organising team at this championship has been simply great with Ihsan Qadir, Sarfraz Butt, Umair Kausar and M Asif Sheikh in full control.