LAHORE-Pakistan Boxing Council champion Nadir Baloch lifted the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) vacant international super bantamweight title after beating former Tanzanian champion Juma Fundi at Ayub Stadium, Quetta on late Thursday night.

In a 10-round first ever professional boxing fight organised by the PBC in Pakistan, Nadir knocked out Juma in the second round with a combination of straight punches and an upper-cut supported with a right hook. PBC chief Ifraz Khan and senior vice president Commander M Ali lauded Nadir for his win and praised the PBC team for successfully holding the international event in Pakistan.

With this win, Nadir not only won the UBO belt but also pocketed Rs 50,000 as prize money while Juma earned his share of money being the former champion. Mayor Quetta Dr Kaleemullah grace the event as chief guest. PBC vice president Sardar Abdul Haleemi bore all the expenses of the fight and also played a vital role in the organisation of this bout in Quetta.

Besides this, UBO commissioner Emmanuel Mlundwa also held a training and refresher course for local technical officials. In this two-day course, around 10 local officials from Balochistan received the knowledge of conducting and officiating the professional boxing fights. Now these officials will further spread the knowledge among other officials of the country to develop strong technical officials’ team, said PBC secretary Rasheed Baloch.

Rasheed said the PBC had paid $1500 to UBO as sanction fee for holding the international bout in Pakistan. “Commissioner Mlundwa was given a special award for playing key role in bringing international event in Pakistan also conducting refresher course for Pakistan technical officials.”