Pakistan is celebrating 25th anniversary of 1992 World Cup victory today. On this day Pakistan beat England in final by 22 runs to lift the cup for first time.

The 92 World Cup was the first major international tournament to be played with white ball and black side screens as many matches were played under flood lights.

The Pakistani team took part in the cup without its some of key players like Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar and the captain Imran Khan was also injured.

Pakistani team was not among the favorites of the tournament.  Also the team did not perform very well in start as it lost three of their first five matches.

Then captain Imran Khan famously told the team to play as "cornered tigers", after which Pakistan won five successive matches, including, most famously, the semi-final against hosts New Zealand and the final against England.

Let us relive those moments:

 

Pakistanis also celebrated the moment on social media: 


The feeling of joy is still same for many:


PIA shares their memory of victory:


Role of captain by Imran Khan:

The victory ball 'Pakistan win the World Cup'

And how can one forget the 1992 Wold Cup song: