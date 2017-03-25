Pakistan is celebrating 25th anniversary of 1992 World Cup victory today. On this day Pakistan beat England in final by 22 runs to lift the cup for first time.

The 92 World Cup was the first major international tournament to be played with white ball and black side screens as many matches were played under flood lights.

The Pakistani team took part in the cup without its some of key players like Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar and the captain Imran Khan was also injured.

Pakistani team was not among the favorites of the tournament. Also the team did not perform very well in start as it lost three of their first five matches.

Then captain Imran Khan famously told the team to play as "cornered tigers", after which Pakistan won five successive matches, including, most famously, the semi-final against hosts New Zealand and the final against England.

Let us relive those moments:

Pakistanis also celebrated the moment on social media:

#OnThisDay in 1992: Pakistan won the Cricket World Cup Title after beating England in the Final. pic.twitter.com/d9SFb0smtd — F????Z????L ????SL????M (@Fazal_Cricket) March 25, 2017





The feeling of joy is still same for many:

25 years on these pics still gives us that joy. What a day for Pakistan ???????? when we won the world ???? cup on 25th march 1992 ???? pic.twitter.com/wuNFEeI7jG — Malik Awais (@MalikAwais_222) March 25, 2017





PIA shares their memory of victory:

PIA Airbus A300 crew pose with 1992 Cricket World Cup won by Pakistan on March 25, 1992. pic.twitter.com/vMt6fQBGwP — historyofpiadotcom (@historyofpia1) March 25, 2017





Role of captain by Imran Khan:

#OnThisDay 1992, Pakistan defeats England by 22 runs to win the World Cup, Imran Khan scores 72 and takes 1-43 in last ODI #CricketStats — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL_Reporter) March 25, 2017

The victory ball 'Pakistan win the World Cup'

And how can one forget the 1992 Wold Cup song:





