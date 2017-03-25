Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought 20 days from the anti-corruption tribunal to present evidences against Sharjeel Khan and other suspended players.

According to sources, the board could not provide the forensic report of players’ mobiles nor could they deliver the WhatsApp data.

Reports claim that PCB officials are avoiding releasing clear statements.

The board wants to meet Nasir Jamshed and hopes to collect proofs from him.

The case of PCB against suspended players is seemingly weak, sources claim.

Meanwhile, the statement of one player out of five is weak, even though the tribunal conducted stiff interrogation.

PCB suspended five players including Muhammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hassan and Nasir Jamshed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal.

Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) is also investigating the case on orders of Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar.

The names of these players have also been included in the Exit Control List (ECL).