Hard hitter batsman Shahid Afridi has resigned as president and player of Peshawar Zalmi because of his 'personal reason'. Boom Boom announced this on his twitter handle where in two tweets, he announced his resignation and expressed best wished for Zalmis.

Won d ???? with 1 team,Time for another.Im announcing my end of service as president&player of PeshawarZalmi Team due to my personal reasons1/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 24, 2017





Afridi has remained an important part of Peshawar Zalmi which won the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

My best wishes with Peshawar Zalmi nd as far as my Peshawar fans r concerned I know they are with me wherever i go. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 24, 2017





The all rounder led the team in first edition of PSL and for this year’s tournament, he handed the captaincy over to West Indian Darren Sammy.

Shahid Afridi, however, could not play final of PSL this year held in Lahore, Pakistan. He got serious injury on his hand during play-off match of the tournament.

It is expected that Afridi will be part of another PSL team in third season.