The closing ceremony of Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017 was held in Austria as Pakistan ended the games on a high.

Pakistan’s 16-member contingent won 16 medals in total. They won 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 6 Bronze medals during the games.

The head of Pakistan Olympics Association has appreciated the performance and said the results are highly commendable.

Huzaifa won the first Gold for Pakistan in 200-meter snowshoeing race. Sabahat Tariq bagged the second with victory in 100-meter race while the girls’ team took the third Gold for Pakistan in 400-meter relay race.

Eight out of 12 athletes took part in snowshoeing race, while four participated in cross-country skiing.

The athletes in Pakistani squad were, Sabahat, Hameezuddin, Muhammad Abdullah, Fatima, Muhammad Hamza Aslam, Farah Ehsan, Pervez, Mehwish Tufail, Rimsha Naeem, Tehmeena, Huzaifa, and Usama Aziz.

The athletes were selected from across Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lahore, Karachi and Murree.

