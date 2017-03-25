Patron’s Trophy Grade-II Cricket

ISLAMABAD – Army finished day one at 31-1 against POL in their Patron’s Trophy Grade-II round four pool B match at Pindi Stadium on Friday. Earlier, POL were all out for 272 in 78.4 overs with Wajid Ali Senior scoring 122 and Waqar Ali 70. Awais bagged 3-45 and Khadim Jan 2-54. At Margazar ground, CDA were in commanding position against Customs as they finished day one at 129-2 in 35 overs with Ubaid slamming unbeaten 70. Earlier, Customs were all out for 158 in 55.5 overs with Nasir Ali making 36. Faisal Iqbal took 3-33 while Zain-ul-Abaddin and Sadiq Khan took 2 wickets each. At Diamond ground, IMEX made 27 without loss against ZTBL in 9 overs. Earlier, ZTBL were bowled out for 243 in 80.4 overs. Aaqib Shah made unbeaten 56 and Shakeel Ansar 53. Farhan Shafiq grabbed 5-57.–Staff Reporter

Chatha, Nadia win Pak-Day bowling titles

ISLAMABAD – Seasoned campaigner M Hussain Chatha won the Pakistan-Day Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 male category while Nadia Khattak lifted the female title in day one event held here at Leisure City Bowling Club on late Thursday night. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) organised the event at Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad to mark the Pakistan Day. A great number of male and female players from the twin cities participated in the event. In female category, Nadia bagged the title by scoring 110 pins and was followed by Shaista Parveen (99) and Maryam (88). In the masters singles male event, Chatta emerged as winner with 350 pins while Saleem Baig (303) came second and Afzal Akhtar (299) third. In the end, the prizes were distributed among the position holders.–Staff Reporter

PSB holds Pak-Day hockey, kabaddi matches

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) organised hockey and kabaddi matches to celebrate Pakistan Day here at Pakistan Sports Complex on late Thursday night. In the hockey match at Naseer Bunda Stadium, PSB XI beat Islamabad Hockey Association XI by 2-1. Arif and Abrar scored one goal apiece while Syed Usman Ali hit only goal for the losers. In the kabaddi match played at Jinnah Stadium under floodlights, Pakistan Green beat Pakistan Whites by 39-37. Brig Allah Nawaz Ganjera was the chief guest on the occasion, while PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah were also present there. Later, prizes and gifts were distributed among the teams. Ganjera said the PSB organised events on every special occasion to create festivity and celebrate the day.–Staff Reporter

Mayor Cup Challenge Soccer starts today

ISLAMABAD – The 1st Mayor Cup Challenge Soccer Championship 2017 will roll into action today (Saturday) here at Pakistan Sports Complex Jinnah Hall under floodlights with exhibition match to be played between DHA Rawalpindi and IFA teams at 7pm. Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Sports Complex Media Centre on Friday, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi said that 43 teams would participate in Rs 2.2 million prize money-carrying championship, which would be played on knock-out basis. “The winning team will take away Rs 100,000 while runners-up will earn Rs 50,000, third place team Rs 25,000, while the best performers also receive cash prizes. Zeeshan said: “Being a sportsman and sports lover, I always emphasise on providing healthy-sporting environment to youth.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: United Insurance players pose for a photo with UIG group chairman Mian MA Shahid and others.

LAHORE: PML-N Youth Wing president Khurram Ruhail Asghar pose for a photo with Punjab Association of Snooker Club officials at the inauguration ceremony of Excel Snooker Club at Shalimar Link Road.–Staff photo