ISLAMABAD-Pakistan longest serving No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan believes only international-standard training, coaching and facilities to the players can help the country win medals at international level.

In an interview with The Nation on his return as silver medalist, Aqeel said: “I am highly satisfied with my and especially Abid Mushtaq’s sensational performances. I have never witnessed Abid playing such an excellent tennis, as he was simply unstoppable and the way, he played against the top players of Asia, was really commendable and a good sign for Pakistan tennis.”

The No 1 tennis player said that although he had also represented the country in Islamic Games in Saudi Arabia, but Baku was the best experience of his life. “Pakistanis get the best hospitality and highly warm welcome in Baku. After local players, we were the ones, who got tremendous crowd support. I was really impressed and felt proud that at least we enjoy respect in other countries as well.”

Aqeel said one thing was quite clear that Pakistan players lack far behind than even smaller countries like Uganda, Senegal and Jordan. “These countries invest heavily on tennis, while we hardly had opportunities to play even national tournaments. Their hard courts were modern and in top class condition, ball was moving very fast and it was very hard to adjust to the speed. We could have made the difference in singles as well, like we did last time in Saudi Arabia where we won two gold medals, but absence of ace star Aisam-ul-Haq made the difference.

“We can’t cope without him, I and Abid tried our level best, but beating Turkey was almost mission impossible, because they are miles ahead. Time is ripe when the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) must work on war-footings to find fresh talent, groom them and ensure international exposure for juniors, as without it, the players can’t face top players challenge and win medals for the country,” he added.

He said they were given top class accommodation and meal and were taken great care of. “Mehboob Khan and Khalid Rehmani were highly supportive and we didn’t face any difficulty so far. Although female players were completely outclassed but I feel it was not their fault as they also hardly get handful chances to play internationally. Sarah Mehboob was the only one, who did manage to win a match, while others couldn’t produce magic.

“Once again, I feel the federation should take female tennis very seriously to stand realistic chances of doing well at international level. The girls have talent, hunger and desire to excel at the top, but for that, they have to work very hard and train according to international standards and need full support of PTF,” he added.

When asked about the experience of leading Pakistani contingent at the concluding ceremony, Aqeel said: “It was really amazing. I am humbled, honoured and thankful to all, who proposed my name and enabled me with such honour.”

About worst results produced by Pakistani athletes, Aqeel said: “Other countries had worked very hard, while we were in complete darkness and were even not aware whether we were participating or not till the eleventh hour. The long camps and super training is needed to compete against top athletes of the world.”

“The PSB and IPC have promised to give cash incentives to the medal winners. Now we have won silver for the country and I am quite sure the PSB will live up to expectations and announce reasonable cash awards for all the medal winners. Little encouragement can do wonders and lift players’ morale to sky high. When we see cricketers getting millions for even ordinary performances, it hurts us a lot. We expect same or at least respectable treatment, as we always put the country way ahead over personal ambitions and goals. The PTF should also announce incentives for players,” Aqeel concluded.