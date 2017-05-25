LAHORE-Bilal Irshad from Shikarpur got his name registered in the record books by smashing an unbeaten triple century in the ongoing PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter Club Cricket Championship 2017.

26-year-old Bilal, who opened the batting line-up for Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club, in his scintillating innings of 320 runs off 175 balls, hit 9 sixes and a mind-boggling 42 boundaries against Al Rehman Cricket Club in Shikarpur region's tournament during the championship, which aims to provide raw young talent, a platform to showcase their skills and is being played across Pakistan in 30 districts.

However, proper records of club cricket are not available, but the score is believed to be one of the top innings in the history of all forms of limited-overs cricket in the country. The Fazal Mahmood club championship started as an initiative to bring together as many as 98 districts across the country and was launched in Balochistan. Bilal, along with teammate Zakir Hussain, added 364 runs for the second-wicket partnership and powered his team to a mammoth 556 runs in 50 overs which in turn helped his team win the match by a massive 411-run margin. Irshad has also represented Hyderabad region in seven first-class games, two T20's and one List A game. Commenting on the achievement, a PCB spokesperson said: "The top performers in this tournament will be dovetailed into our existing inter-district, District/Regionalselection process will be based on performance, emerging cricketers will be motivated to improve their skills and fitness standards," it was quoted as saying.