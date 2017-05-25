LONDON - Veteran batsman Ed Joyce is to focus solely on his international career with Ireland after his side Sussex said he is retiring from county cricket. The 38-year-old, who has scored over 8,000 first-class runs at an average 49.39 since joining Sussex from Middlesex in 2009, had been available on a cover basis but Wednesday's decision means he retires with immediate effect. With Ireland ready to make the step up to Test cricket in 2018 Joyce decided to concentrate his efforts with Ireland, and his provincial team Leinster, having undergone knee surgery last winter.