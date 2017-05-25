LAHORE-Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik has vowed to take tennis to next level by establishing tennis nurseries across the Punjab.

In an interview with The Nation, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association secretary (PLTA) secretary Rashid, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, said: “There is a dire need to establish tennis academies across the Punjab as it will help in hunting and grooming fresh talent, which will serve Pakistan tennis for longer run.

“Fortunately, the good thing is that not only Sports Board Punjab Director General, but also Sports Minister and even Punjab Chief Minister has assured me all-out support and cooperation in opening up academies throughout the province, in order to groom youth and make them effective member of the society and laurel-winner for the country,” he added.

Recently, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has established state-of-the-art tennis stadium at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The former Davis Cupper appreciated the vision and commendable work of the Punjab CM and also its team which included Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada, SBP Director General Zulfiqar Ghumman and others.

Rashid, who is also ITF level I and II coach, said that in modern era, every developed country has been focusing on establishing more and more academies at grassroots level, as they work as nurseries to get young and promising talent. “Even in India, there are more than 40 academies in only in New Delhi, which shows the commitment and dedication of the government towards promotion of this beautiful game. It is need of the hour to take such initiative here as well, so that we may get champions who may start excelling in this game at higher level.”

The former Davis Cupper said that he had 5-year plan to bring revolution in Pakistan tennis. “I have already sent my plans to the prime minister and Punjab chief minister and want them to give me go ahead with full support and cooperation, and then leave all on me, as I am committed to produce champions for the country within the given time frame, and want to flourish the game across the country.”

Only veteran Aisam Qureshi and Aqeel Khan have been performing their responsibilities with sheer dedication and determination since long and despite being getting older, no one could challenge their authority even at national level. When this matter of grieve concern was discussed with Rashid, he said: “There is no doubt, both the players have great services for Pakistan and they are still serving the country, which is commendable.

“There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, but the real problem is that, neither we have international-standard facilities, funds and support for our players, nor they are ready to work hard to reach the top level. If we succeed in establishing academies throughout the country, where PTF-hired coaches may train the youngsters throughout the year in the camps, and they may be provided international exposure as well, so it won’t be too tough for the federation to fill the void to be created by Aisam and Aqeel,” he added.

Rashid has very bright tennis career not only as player but also a coach. He kept on ruling the tennis courts during his playing days, and later he not only produced champions in shape of Aisam, Samir, Ushna and many more, but also working on grassroots level, holding a great number of national junior tennis tournaments to provide maximum opportunities to the youngsters to excel at this level and also encouraging and grooming them for the next level.

“I want to produce big names in tennis, but the main hurdle in achieving my task is resources and proper facilities. If the promises made to me by the PM, CM, and SBP regarding their cooperation and sincere support, I will take Pakistan tennis to next level,” Rashid concluded.