BIRMINGHAM - Security for the Pakistan cricket team, which is currently in England for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, has been tightened following the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester.

The decision to boost the team’s security was made after a terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 60 people on Monday. “It is very tragic what happened in Manchester. Our minds and hearts go out to the families of the victims,” Pakistan team manager Talat Ali said.

Ali also stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board was in talks with the ICC to further step up the team’s security and move the players to the hotel where other teams were staying.

The PCB is also in talks with the ICC to further increase security for the national team. "We are in touch with the ICC to increase Pakistan team's security after the Manchester blast," a PCB official said.

The ICC, in a statement on Tuesday, said it was reviewing the security measures for the Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup this summer in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the statement read. “The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe,” the ICC statement added.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena late Monday night.

London, Birmingham and Cardiff are the three venues which will host the ICC Champions Trophy matches in England and Wales from June 1-18.

The team has been holding intensive practice and fitness drills at Edgbaston since arriving in England last week.

Shadab Khan's fitness: The official also rubbished speculations about Shadab Khan's fitness, saying that the teenage leg-spinner is fit to take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

"Shadab is fully fit and doing bowling, batting and fielding drills during practice" the official said.

The official also explained that fast bowler Muhammad Abbas has been added to the squad so that he gains exposure to conditions in England.

He added, however, that Abbas will be released from the squad on May 26.

Absent Sania: Ace Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik, is likely to give the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy clash between the two countries in England a miss.

Shoaib Malik has also that Sania will not be able to visit Birmingham due to her professional commitments with the French Open tennis tournament. The qualifying rounds for the French Open have started on May 22, while the main rounds will kick off from next May 28.

Considering the bitter Pak –India political relations, the Champions Trophy clash will give both sides a rather rare opportunity to lock horns and earn bragging rights as a bilateral series still seems quite far from becoming a reality.

Pakistan cricket bowling coach Azhar Mahmood also reflected in the highly anticipated clash, saying this is an opportunity for their players to become heroes.

"These matches are a great opportunity for players to shine and become heroes whether they are a veteran or a newcomer. I remember my debut against India and I thought this is the time for me to perform and I thought that if I can perform in this game, then I can become a hero. There is never a dull moment in these matches wherever the match is played and whoever holds their nerve and whoever can take the pressure will come out as the winner," PakPassion.net quoted Azhar, as saying. India last played Pakistan during the 2016 World T20 and came out victorious by 5 wickets.

Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament against archrivals India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4 and against South Africa on June 7 at the same venue. A third match will be played against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 12.