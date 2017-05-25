Sharapova gets wildcard for Toronto event

MONTREAL - Former world number one Maria Sharapova, making a comeback after a 15-month doping ban, has been awarded a wildcard entry into the Toronto WTA tournament, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday. Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, was refused a wildcard spot by French Open organisers but Sharapova has said she will play in Wimbledon qualifying, needing three wins to reach the main draw. Sharapova will make her first appearance in Canada since 2014 at the Rogers Cup, to be played August 7-13, as a hardcourt tuneup for the year's final Grand Slam event, the US Open, which begins on August 28. "I'm really looking forward to coming back to Canada," Sharapova said. "I have some great memories of playing Toronto in the past and the tournament and the fans have always been so supportive."–AFP

Injured Halep 50/50 for French Open

PARIS - Romanian Simona Halep said Wednesday she was only "50/50" for Roland Garros having sustained a torn ankle ligament in last week's Italian Open final. Halep, winner of the Madrid Open the week before, needed treatment after going over on her right ankle in the second set as she hit a return from the baseline in Rome final that she lost. Halep, 2014 runner-up at the French Open, would be among the favourites for the title but admitted her participation was up in the air. "Arriving early in Paris for treatment," she said in an Instagram post along with three photos, one of which shows her receiving ultrasound treatment on her injured ankle. "The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma. Doctors say it's 50/50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday."–AFP

Erakovic tunes up for French Open

WELLINGTON - Top-ranked New Zealand player Marina Erakovic has added another string to her racquet, revealing Wednesday she is tuning up for the French Open with the release of her first album. The world number 143 told the official WTA website wtatennis.com that she put out a six-track EP titled "Incognito" in March. But she kept quiet for two months until it was unearthed and reviewed by music magazine Divide and Conquer. "The response has actually been pretty positive," said the 29-year-old and former world number 39. "I always felt like I was doing it for myself and I never really knew if it was any good, so it's nice to know that people like it, which is a nice feeling." Performing under the alias The Mad Era, the album is described as synth and guitar-driven alternative pop.–AFP

PSB, KOEN sign MoU for ski promotion

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Korea South East Power Company (KOEN) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The KOEN will support Pakistani ski players participating in the forthcoming Winter Olympics Games to be held in Republic of Korea and also provide ski kits and shoes to the players through Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP). The PSB was represented by Acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul while KOEN Business Support Department Director Ahn Chun Seong represented KOEN. A number of other options beneficial for sports activities including installation of solar system in Pakistan Sports Complex were also discussed, for which KOEN team promised to consider positively. Mira Power Pakistan CEO Min Byeong Soo, DDG Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Azam Dar were also present there.–Staff Reporter

FJWU holds prize distribution ceremony

ISLAMABAD - The Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organised the prize distribution ceremony of the Inter-varsity Women Volleyball Championship 2016-17. The championship was conducted in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) to encourage the students to take part in extracurricular activities. Hanif Abbasi (PBC chairperson) was chief guest on the occasion, while FJWU vice chancellor Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir and Prof Dr Naheed Zia Khan (Dean FASS) were guests of honor. Earlier Deputy Director Sports Tasawar briefed about the event and appreciated the students for their efforts. Punjab University got first position, Imperial University Lahore second, Lahore College for Women University third and FJWU fourth position.–Staff Reporter