LEEDS - England captain Eoin Morgan led from the front with a superb century as his side posted 339 for six in their day/night first one-day international at Headingley on Wednesday.

His 107 was his 10th ODI hundred for England and came off 93 balls, including five sixes. Morgan's innings helped England recover after they had slumped to 198 for five against South Africa, the world's top-ranked 50-over side.

He received excellent support from fellow left-hander Moeen Ali, left out of England's preceding 2-0 ODI series win over Morgan's native Ireland. Ali, a week before the Champions Trophy tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI sides gets underway in England, made 77 not out off 51 balls. The all-rounder finished the innings in style when he hoisted the last ball, from paceman Chris Morris, high over deep square leg -- Ali's fifth six of the day. Despite sunny blue skies above Headingley promising ideal batting conditions, South Africa captain AB de Villiers opted to field first after winning the toss.

His decision was quickly rewarded when Jason Roy (one) was caught behind off left-armer Wayne Parnell in just the second over. Alex Hales and England Test skipper Joe Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, made steady progress before both fell victim to Andile Phehlukwayo.

The 21-year-old seamer struck with his first ball Wednesday when Hales flat-footedly chased a wide ball and got a thin edge to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock to give his innings away on 61. Phehlukwayo then undid Root with a bounce that he tamely mishooked to Hashim Amla.

But Morgan twice lofted Phehlukwayo for six. Ben Stokes, back from impressing in the Indian Premier League, where he was paid a record $2.16 million to play in the Twenty20 competition, holed out for 30 and fellow IPL star Jos Buttler glanced Morris straight to short fine leg on seven. Morgan, however, went to his hundred when he hooked fast bowler Kagiso Rabada over long leg for six. He holed out off Morris soon afterwards but Ali kept up the attack as England plundered 102 runs in the last 10 overs.

Earlier, players and match officials, all wearing black armbands as a mark of respect, were joined by spectators in observing a minute's silence in memory of the victims of Monday's terror attack in nearby Manchester that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Scoreboard

ENGLAND:

J Roy c de Kock b Parnell 1

A Hales c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 61

J Root c Amla b Phehlukwayo 37

E Morgan c Duminy b Morris 107

B Stokes c Miller b Rabada 25

J Buttler c Miller b Morris 7

Moeen Ali not out 77

C Woakes not out 6

EXTRAS: (b4, lb3, w7, nb4) 18

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 50 overs) 339

FOW: 1-3, 2-101, 3-122, 4-190, 5-198, 6-315

BOWLING: Rabada 9-0-63-1 (3nb, 3w); Parnell 7-0-47-1 (1w); Morris 10-1-61-2 (2w); Tahir 9-0-68-0; Phehlukwayo 9-0-59-2 (1nb); Duminy 6-0-34-0 (1w)

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

TOSS: South Africa

UMPIRES: Rod Tucker (AUS), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV UMPIRE: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

MATCH REFEREE: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)