Ostapenko wins Korea Open

SEOUL - Top seed Jelena Ostapenko clinched victory at the Korea Open on Sunday, defeating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a closely contested three-set final. The 20-year-old French Open champion from Latvia rallied from a set down to beat the debutante finalist 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4, in a match that lasted two hours and 15 minutes. "I'm really happy to win my second title here and in my career," Ostapenko said. "I enjoyed playing here and to also see so many Latvian flags is amazing." Sunday's win was Ostapenko's first hardcourt title since her upset victory over third-seed Simona Halep at the French Open in June. Ostapenko, the first Latvian to win a Grand Slam tournament, was a huge crowd favourite in Seoul throughout the week-long tournament. The final drew around 9,000 spectators.–AFP

Kipchoge wins marathon, misses record

BERLIN - Kenya's Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge underlined his status as the world's best current long-distance runner by winning the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, but missed the world record. Kipchoge clocked an official time of two hours, three minutes 32 seconds after holding off the challenge of Ethiopia's Guye Adola, who finished 14 seconds back on his debut at the distance. Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew finished third clocking 2:06:12. "The conditions were not easy, because of the rain, but fortunately there was not too much wind," said Kipchoge. In women's race, Kenya's Gladys Cherono won in 02:20:23 with Ruti Aga of Ethiopia second at 0.18secs back and Valary Aiyabei taking third at 0.30. Heavy rain the night before and constant drizzle during the race meant the world record did not fall as expected.–AFP

Axelsen wins first Japan Open title

TOKYO - World champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark beat Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei on Sunday to clinch his first Japan Open title. Axelsen, who defeated Olympic champ Lin Dan of China to bag the world title in Glasgow last month, edged out Lee 21-14, 19-21, 21-14 in the men's singles final. Lee, who has won the Japan Open six times including last year, narrowly took the second game but the Dane put in a brilliant performance to triumph in the third. In the women's singles Carolina Marin of Spain, last year's Olympic gold medallist, overwhelmed He Bingjiao of China 23-21, 21-12. Japan's Rio Olympics gold medallists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo beat South Korea's Kim Ha-Na and Kong Hee-Yong 21-18, 21-16 in the women's doubles final, to the delight of local fans at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.–AFP

Hussain, Umair emerge gross, net winners

LAHORE – Hussain Hamid and Umair Butt emerged as gross and net winners in the Monthly Medal Golf Tournament contested here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Sunday. Hussain scored gross 78 while runner-up Faisal Sayid gathered 80. Umair Butt collected net 72 while runner-up Farid Malik also scored same but Umair won by virtue of a better score on the back nine. Abdul Rauf won the gross in 13-18 handicap category while in the same handicap category, the net winner was Naseer Akhter. In senior section, Irfan Raja won the gross and Imran Miraj net section. Amir Kabir hit the longest drive, while Khalid Khan grabbed the nearest to the pin prize. In the end, Royal Palm Golf and Country Club vice president operations Ahmed Iqbal Saeed gave away prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter

Asif Memorial enter T20 Cricket quarters

ISLAMABAD - Asif Memorial Club beat Junoon Club in the super over to reach the NBP-ICA T20 Cricket Tournament quarterfinals here at Bhutto Cricket Ground Sunday. Asif Memorial scored 172-5 while Junnon also scored the same in 20 overs. The match was then decided in the super over where Junoon scored 11-1 which Asif Memorial achieved easily to win the match. In the second match of the day, Essco Club defeated Lucky Star club by 3 wickets with Ali Salman claiming 4 wickets and Umer Nawaz hitting up 41 runs for the winners. In another match, Lashing Club routed King’s Gymkhana by 5 wickets. Tehseen hit 44 and Ubaid 45. At Margalla Ground, National Club defeated Margalla by 23 runs with Azeem scoring 66 for the winners. Majid Memorial had a 37-run win over All Lucky Stars Club.–Staff Reporter