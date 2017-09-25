LAHORE:- Pakistan Cricket Board Sunday unveiled the logos for Pakistan-Sri Lanka series here at Gaddafi Stadium. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, PCB director media Amjad Hussain and a galaxy of sponsors were present on the occasion, where the logos of Test, ODI and T20 series were unveiled respectively. Inzamam said he was excited to be here to unveil logos for Pakistan-Sri Lanka series. “With sheer hard work of Najam Sethi, the World XI team had made a successful visit to Lahore recently. Similarly, the sponsors too have played a very important role in Pakistan’s cricket, and deserve all credit.–Staff Reporter