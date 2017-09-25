ISLAMABAD - Former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has said that skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has a big test of his leadership qualities.

“The Sri Lanka Test series will be a big test of leadership qualities of new Test captain Sarfraz Ahmed. I am sure, as a young captain, he is determined and has a good team having blend of youth and experience. The players can do well, if they play according to their potential,” Misbah said this while during the inaugural ceremony of Telecom Cup held here on late Saturday night.

Misbah was accorded warm welcome during the opening ceremony, which was also attended by Rashid Latif, Saqlain Mushtaq and other former cricketers. Misbah was presented with a trophy as well as Rs 100,000 cheque for his great contributions for Pakistan cricket.

Sharing his views, Misbah extended his best wishes to newly-appointed Test skipper Sarfraz and hoped under his captaincy, the team would further progress. “Pakistan has huge talent. Although the team is based on youngsters, yet I feel they have desire and hunger to excel at the top. In Test cricket, one needs to be highly patient and must know the importance about staying at the crease. The more a player stays at the crease, the better innings he plays.

“Sri Lanka has been going through transitional period so as Pakistan. After retirement of Younus and mine, it will take extra efforts from players like Azhar, Asad Shafiq and others to provide strength to the middle order and also score runs,” he added.

The former skipper said he was highly obliged and feeling humbled after receiving such tremendous welcome and respect. “Wherever I go, the masses always give me tremendous respect and honuor, for which I am really grateful to all of them.” He said the luck favoured him a lot in the last Test of his career against the West Indies, which he could never forget. “I feel all my achievements are due to prayers and support of my family, friends, fans and well wishers.”

I am thankful grateful to Allah Almighty that I sign off in triumphant style. I could have not expect more than winning the series on the West Indian soil while all the teammates put extra efforts to make my farewell remarkable.

“I feel youngsters have golden chance to prove their mettle. I can expect tough contests between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. I hope Sarfraz will provide success and Pakistan team will scale new heights under his leadership,” Misbah concluded.