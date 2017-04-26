LAHORE - Former ODI captain Azhar Ali and batsman Umar Akmal have made their ways to Pakistan ODI squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England and Wales from June 1.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq Tuesday selected 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in domestic and international tours.

Azhar Ali was dropped from the team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, but he is now included in the squad in place of batsman Kamran Akmal. Kamran, who made a comeback in the team after a gap of three years, had a horrid time in the Caribbean, both with the bat and in the field.

However, Kamran’s younger brother and middle-order batsman Umar Akmal is also included in the squad, after missing out from the West Indies tour on fitness grounds. However, Umar made improvement in his fitness and performance in the ongoing Pakistan Cup and succeeded in impressing the selectors.

Young Shadab Khan and Fahim Ashraf are retained in the side to give the team variety in shape of spin and fast bowling all-rounders respectively. “Overall, the team consists of experience and youth and the selectors believe that team will do well in the ICC event,” said chief selector Inzimam-ul-Haq.

The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will play warm-up matches against Bangladesh on May 27 and Australia on May 29 at Edgbaston. The national team is placed in Group B of the Champions Trophy, and will begin its campaign against current holders India on June 4, before taking on South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 7 and June 12 respectively. The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinal stage.

SQUAD: Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, M Aamir, M Hafeez, Shahdab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz.