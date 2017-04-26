DURBAN - Former South Africa fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been charged by CSA for several breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code relating to the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series. He has also been provisionally suspended from any involvement in cricket under the jurisdiction of CSA, the ICC or any other ICC members.

The charges include contriving to fix during the T20 tournament and follows the previous bans handed to six players, including former Test wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile and batsman Alviro Petersen.

"The charges against Tsotsobe follows a lengthy investigation which started around October 2015 by CSA's Anti-Corruption Unit, and the previous findings and bans imposed on Gulam Bodi, Jean Symes, Pumi Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati, Thami Tsolekile and Alviro Petersen for offences under the Code relating to the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series," CSA said in a release.

"To date Tsotsobe has not been under any form of suspension. Under Article 4.7 of the Code, CSA has now provisionally suspended Tsotsobe from playing, coaching or otherwise being involved in any capacity in any match under its jurisdiction or that of the ICC or any other ICC member."

Tsotsobe, 33, played five Tests, 61 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa in a career that began in January 2009. His last appearances for the national team came 2014. He played 61 first-class matches, 144 List A games and 77 T20s over a 11-year career; the last of those domestic games were in December 2015.