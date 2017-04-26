LAHORE - West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was fined for making "deliberate physical contact with non-striker Sarfraz Ahmed at the end of the 103rd over of Pakistan’s innings", the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated in a press release Tuesday.

The international cricket governance body fined Gabriel with 50 per cent of his match fee after finding him guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day’s play in the Jamaica Test against Pakistan on Monday.

According to the statement, the ICC found Gabriel guilty of violating Article 2.2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other Person (including a spectator) in the course of play during an International Match".

In addition to the fine, three demerit points were added to Gabriel’s disciplinary records.

The incident took place towards the end of the 103rd over of Pakistan's innings when Gabriel, while collecting his cap from umpire Richard Illingworth, made deliberate physical contact with non-striker Sarfraz Ahmed who was standing in his crease.

The ICC states Gabriel has admitted to committing the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. "As such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwait

Pursuant to Article 7.6 of the Code, if Gabriel reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points and the fast bowler will be banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. All level 2 breaches carry an imposition of a fine between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the applicable match fee and/or up to two suspension points, and three or four demerit points.