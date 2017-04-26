ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan chief selector and head coach Mohsin Hassan Khan congratulated the country’s premier batsman Younus Khan for becoming the first Pakistani to join 10,000 Test runs club.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, Mohsin said: “I have no doubt that Younus is one of the best batsmen the country has ever produced and he deserves all credit for always playing for the respect of Pakistan and taking his game very seriously. There was a highly dark time, when Younus had almost quit cricket and started private business, as soon as I was appointed the chief selector and coach, I asked then PCB chairman Ejaz Butt that I needed Younus in the team. He had strong reservations regarding Younus’ behaviour, but I took stand and Ejaz Butt agreed to meet with him. I resolved the issue sensibly and found Younus truly professional, dedicated and loyal to his country and commitments.”

The former coach said that Younus was instrumental in helping Pakistan achieve new milestones. “Khan had always enjoyed tremendous respect and appreciation among his peers and almost achieved all, what a player could dream. I guess it is the right time, when he along with Misbah should retire with dignity and honour. They had played lot of cricket, won laurels and hearts of millions.

“I feel every player has to bow out at certain stage and nobody can play till death. A player is the best judge to call it a day on his career. Yes, I was the one demanding Younus to retire from all formats, when he was out of sorts in England, but I must admit Younus proved me wrong and rediscovered form to rule the world once again,” he added.

Mohsin said if he were the coach of the green caps, he had long told Misbah and Younus to clear way for the youngsters. “If senior players don’t make way, how could we be able to find the likes of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and other bright future prospects? I feel time is ripe, when Younus and Misbah should go with great honour. The youngsters should be prepared to fill the void left by both the greats. I am sure the coach and chief selector along with PCB will sit and discuss in detail to find out possible replacements of both the legends.” Mohsin said he felt Pakistan should win the Test series 3-0 and inflict whitewash. “The West Indies team seems to be a weaker opponent as their top 8 players are playing in Indian Premier League. If Pakistan can’t win 3-0 against this side, then it will be impossible for green caps to beat top Test playing nations, so it is golden opportunity for Pakistan to give Misbah and Younus perfect send off by inflicting 3-0 whitewash on Caribbean’s.”