Golf rules change to prevent 'Lexi' repeat

WASHINGTON - The Royal and Ancient and US Golf Association will announce a rules change to ensure what cost Lexi Thompson LPGA major title does not happen again. Thompson, a 22-year-old American, incurred a four-stroke penalty a day after the error after a viewer spotted a violation in a slow-motion television replay and e-mailed the LPGA during the ANA Inspiration this month. Golf's governing bodies met the following week at the Masters and discussed the issue, and the magazine website, citing unnamed sources, said a new rule will take effect immediately to ensure no repeat of the situation. There was no indication of exactly what wording or what form the "Lexi Rule" would take but the target would be to prevent future action on infractions spotted by TV viewers.–AFP

French rider left bloodied after attack

PARIS - Bloodied and bruised French cyclist Yoann Offredo has claimed on he was assaulted by box cutter and baseball bat wielding attackers while on a training ride. "Today, victim of an assault, with a box cutter and a baseball bat while training with two friends," he wrote on Facebook, alongside photos of himself with a bloodied face and huge welt on his forearm. "Result: a broken nose, a rib in a sorry state and bruises all over the body, but on top of the physical injuries, I'm above all shocked." Offredo, who rides for Belgian outfit Wanty, did not specify where the attack took place but said it was "in the country of human rights". He also gave no other details about attackers. "I'm not angry, I'm just sad to say that I hope my children don't take up this great sport that I love.”–AFP

Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup starts today

LAHORE - The first edition of the Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup One-day Cricket Tournament will commence today (Wednesday) here at three venues of the city. “It is going to be a beneficial activity to promote club cricket and to identify new talent,” said Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) president Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad on Tuesday. He said over hundred top players, including Test, international and first class cricketers alongside young talent would be displaying their talent and potential in the event. “These players have been drawn in six teams namely Lahore Eagles, Lions, Ravi, Shalimar, Falcons and Cheetas. Quality and competitive cricket will be witnessed during the 15-day competition being held under the aegis of LCCA. The 50-over matches will be supervised by elite penal of umpires.–Staff Reporter

Pak cyclist, coach leave for South Korea

LAHORE - National female cyclist Farrah Yasmeen and coach Sardar Nazakat Ali Thursday left for South Korea for undergoing training in world cycle centre training camp in Seoul. “Farrah is from Army and Nazakat Ali is SSGC Sports Board coach and they will be getting high-profile training under watchful eyes of world’s best cycling coaches,” said Pakistan Cycling Federation secretary Syed Azhar Shah. He said it was an ideal opportunity for both of them to learn latest techniques of cycling and modern-day coaching. He expressed his gratitude to the South Korean Cycling Federation (SKCF) for giving the opportunity of training to Pakistani cyclists and coaches. “The SKCF is providing training to our riders and coaches since 2014 and we value their contribution towards Pakistan cycling.”–Staff Reporter

Ashfaq helps Mehran FC thrash Akbar FC

ISLAMABAD – Hat-trick boy Ashfaq helped Mehran Football Club (FC) thrash Akbar FC 6-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 in the first quarterfinal here at G-8/4 football ground on Tuesday. Ashafq opened the scoring in the 4th minute to give Mehran 1-0 lead, which remained intact till the end of the first half. In the second half, both the teams kept on attacking each other’s goal, but in vain. The deadlock was finally broken in the 71st minute, when Murtaza scored the second goal and in the 73rd minute, he struck third and Samad converted fourth goal. Ashfaq then came from behind to slammed his second and team’s fifth and then completed his hat-trick to give his team 6-0 edge. Shahid Siddiqui was match commissioner while Dilawar, Ibrahim and Izhar were match referees.–Staff Reporter