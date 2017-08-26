LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped experienced all-rounder M Hafeez and wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal from the 16-man squad against World XI for the Independence Cup to be held next month.

The notable omissions from the previous T20 squad played against West Indies were senior batsman M Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer. The sources said that Hafeez has informed the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots of his availability for the remaining season of the T20 tournament while the sources inside the PSB said that the selectors and management want to give maximum chances to youngsters, therefore the fresh blood is preferred over the experienced ones. The sources said that pacer Wahab Riaz would leave for West Indies on August 27, where he would join Barbados Tridents for the remainder of the CPL season.

Kamran Akmal though has splendid domestic record and was part of the last T20 series against the West Indies, yet he failed to impress the selectors for the World XI series. Kamran’s younger brother Umar Akmal, who recently accused head coach Mickey Arthur of abusing him and remained stick to his stance, has already dimmed his chances of making comeback in the national squad. He was not given the central contracts in the fresh contracts awarded by the PCB due to his poor fitness and controversial behaviour. He was also served show-cause notice by the cricket board for his outburst against the head coach.

According to PCB sources, the board wants to youngsters to exhibit their prowess against the World XI and the top performers then will surely be considered for the national team. Fast bowler Sohail Khan, who last played a T20 international in September 2011, has been recalled to the Pakistan squad and was also joined by Umer Amin, Faheem Ashraf, Amir Yamin and M Amir.

Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees and Amir Yamin have played One-Day Internationals for Pakistan while Usman Shinwari has featured in two T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2013. All-rounder Umar Amin also finds a place in the side after impressive performances in the list A matches, including two centuries - 111 and 156 - in last four games.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the Pakistan team while the World XI will be led by South African skipper Faf du Plessis and will have 13 other players from seven Test playing countries. The series, to be played in Lahore and given international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is seen as an attempt to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Reflecting on the squad, Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said the team is a perfect blend of youth and experienced players, who have been chosen keeping in mind the conditions and their recent performances.

"The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic and international tours. The national team consists of a combination of the fine blend of youth and senior players. Faheem Ashraf, Ruman Raees and Aamer Yamin make a place in the squad due to their splendid performance in the domestic tournaments."

PAKISTAN SQUAD:

Sarfraz Ahmad (captain/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, M Amir, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan.