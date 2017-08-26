ISLAMABAD - 12th South Asian Games and 5th Asian Beach Games medal winners were accorded highly warm and memorable welcome at Pakistan Sports Complex late Thursday night.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussian Pirzada graced the occasion as chief guest. He was highly instrumental in allocating a whopping Rs 72.25 million for SAG and another Rs 3.150 million for Asian Beach Games medal winners. It was fun, festivity all around in a highly colourful event, as entire Allama Iqbal Hostel was decorated with colourful lights. The most astonishing thing was the fountain, as the colourful lights made it the centre of attraction. Around 500 guests Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary Khalid Mehmood, DDG Medical Wing Dr Waqar, DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah, DDG Finance Vijay Kumar, DDG Technical and Training Syed Habib Shah, Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imiaz Hussain, Assistant Director Swimming Pool Saeed Ahmed, PSB CBA Secretary Akram Bhatti, Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) members and others attended the event.

PSB DG and his entire team must be given full credit for organising such wonderful event to pay respect to the proud sons and daughters of the soil, who made country proud by winning laurels at international stage. Athletes got standing ovation when they entered the arena wearing national blazers.

In his welcome address Dr Ganjera thanked the athletes, coaches and officials, who played out their hearts and win laurels for Pakistan. He especially thanked Mian Riaz Hussian Pirzada and said this day would have not been possible had Minister not taken personal interest. He promised that soon after Eid, PSB Executive Committee meeting would be held in which new rules would be given nod of approval according to which coaches and managers would also be entitled for the incentives.

He thanked RISJA for their continuous support in highlighting PSB achievements and also keeping very close eye on their mistakes as well. He said PSB facilities were always open for the athletes and federations and they could feel free to utilise the PSB services and promised to work more hard to ensure athletes feel more comfortable.

While addressing the audience IPC Minister congratulated Ganjera and his entire team for putting up such a wonderful event on such a short notice and said he was very happy as he was able to do at least something for the athletes and promised the coaches and officials would be given cash incentives during the Second edition of the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games to be held in October or November.

He urged the provinces to revive traditional games in towns, villages and cities, which were the hallmark of the country. “We have to involve youth as much as possible.”

He also paid glowing tribute to the armed forces saying without their sacrifices, peace could have never returned to Pakistan. He saluted Chief of Army Staff for giving befitting reply to American President and said Pakistanis are not beggars and Army and government were on same page. “Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi also took highly bold stance and it was the voice of the entire nation. We have given more sacrifices than any other nation in the world. American president must give respect and appreciate our sincere efforts as we had suffered 1000 times more than what the USA had offered to us. The US must stop repeating same do more demand and understand ground realities.”

He also lauded Najam Sethi’s efforts of bringing PSL final to Lahore and hoped that third edition would be held entirely in Pakistan. He said World XI tour will open floodgates of international cricket revival in Pakistan. He also sports journalists of twin cities and promised to include senior sports journalists in different committee to ensure transparency is ensured. He said RISJA always supported IPC and PSB: “ They are our eyes and ears. We take their suggestions very seriously and try to implement without wasting time.”

He also lashed out at India and they can’t keep Pakistan sports in complete isolation for too long. “Pakistan is a reality and sporting super power and nobody should take Pakistan lightly. We are highly determined and blessed nation. After almost 9 years of international cricket ban in Pakistan, we managed to win Champions Trophy, became ICC number 1 Test playing nation and qualified for next year’s Hockey World Cup. Our kids are doing wonders and it is my promise that we will do whatever we can to provide them with everything as they had made us and country proud.” The prize money was distributed amongst 139 athletes in total.