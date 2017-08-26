PCB dropped experienced all-rounder M Hafeez and wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal from the 16-man squad against World XI for the Independence Cup to be held next month. The notable omissions from the previous T20 squad played against West Indies were senior batsman M Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer.

Fast bowler Sohail Khan, who last played a T20 international in September 2011, has been recalled to the Pakistan squad and was also joined by Umer Amin, Faheem Ashraf, Amir Yamin and M Amir.