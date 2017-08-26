Radwanska in New Haven semis

NEW YORK - Top seeds Agnieszka Radwanska and Dominika Cibulkova booked their semi-final berths Thursday at the WTA hardcourt tournament, the final tuneup for the US Open. Poland's Radwanska, the defending champion, defeated eighth-seeded Peng Shuai of China 7-5, 6-3 to advance. Second-seeded Cibulkova, of Slovakia, beat sixth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5, 6-4. Radwanska, still seeking her first title of the year, will meet Australian Daria Gavrilova who defeated Belgian qualifier Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 6-4. Cibulkova next faces Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens, who reached the semi-finals on a walkover when China's Zhang Shuai withdrew with a right arm injury. It was the third meeting of the year between Cibulkova and Pavlyuchenkova, who had split two prior contests in 2017.–AFP

Alex sets early pace at Pacific Open

MONTREAL - Marina Alex set the early pace, and her five-under par 66 was good for a one-shot lead Thursday after the first round of the LPGA's Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa. Alex, who just missed out on a berth in last week's Solheim Cup, at least had the luxury of being well rested as she tackled the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club course. And her early tee time meant she enjoyed great scoring conditions at the start of her round. "They were rolling unbelievably well," she said of the greens. "Really quick. The nice thing is they're still a bit soft, so the shots are holding into the greens, so it kind of makes for a good combo. "You can hit shots in there pretty tight, and then you have really nice pace to hold them." Alex said her performance on the greens was the key to her round.–AFP

Bautista reaches Winston-Salem semis

MIAMI - Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut stayed on track for a return to the ATP Winston-Salem Open final with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard didn't face a break point as he dispatched Fritz in 89 minutes. He fell in last year's final of the US Open tune-up event to compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta. He next faces Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who edged Croatian Borna Coric 6-4, 7-6 (7/2). In other quarter-final matches, Britain's Kyle Edmund toppled sixth seeded American Steve Johnson 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to reach his second semi-final of 2017. He will take on Bosnian Damir Dzumhur for a place in the final. Dzumhur defeated South Korean Chung Hyeon 6-4, 6-2. "I think it was a great match," said Bautista Agut, who will be playing his fifth semi-final of the season.–AFP

3 more matches decided in AH Kardar Cup

LAHORE – Three more matches were decided in the National Inter-School AH Kardar Cricket Cup here at the various venues on Friday. In the first match of the day played here at Country Club Muridke, GHSKL Quetta beat GHST Bahawalpur by 2 wickets. Batting first, GHST Bahawalpur scored 128-8 in 25 overs which GHSKL Quetta achieved in 22.1 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. Hikmat Ullah of GHSKL Quetta was named player of the match. Lahore Country Club owner Chuadhry Shujaat graced the occasion as chief guest. The second match of the day saw The Educators Sialkot defeating GCMS-2 Peshawar by three wickets. GCMS-2 Peshawar scored 171-5 which The Educators achieved in 25 overs. In the third match of the day, Sandal College Faisalabad edged out Mishal Model School Islamabad by 30 runs.–Staff Reporter

Federations responsible for sports decline

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has held the federations responsible for decline of sports in Pakistan. Asif expressed these views in Senate on Friday and said: “Sports are not on upward trend, but sports federations are reaping all the benefits. The football and swimming federations get international funding but huge amount is not utilised on promotion of sports or construction of grounds in the country.” He added: “Two retired soldiers are fighting it out in the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), while in other associations and federations, some politicians and bureaucrats are also busy in taking control.” He demanded Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani to take suomoto action. Rabbani said he would form a committee after consulting with the house.”–Staff Reporter