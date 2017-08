PALLEKELE - Sri Lanka limited-overs captain Upul Tharanga was Friday handed a two-match ban for a slow over-rate offence during his side's second straight loss to India in the ongoing one-day series. Middle-order batsman Chamara Kapugedara will lead the hosts in the absence of Tharanga, according to a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) release. Test captain Dinesh Chandimal and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have also been inducted into the squad for the remaining matches of the five-match series.