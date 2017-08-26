Former Fast bowler Waqar Younis and ex-head coach of Pakistan national cricket team visited Kinnaird College on Thursday.

Waqar stated in his tweet, Kinnaird College is not only famous for its education but its students have great potential in sports too.

Kinnaird College wonderful institute not only 4 education but also 4 Sports..had a grt day with young talent of our country #GreatFacilities pic.twitter.com/90rynv2XVg — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) August 24, 2017





He shared his cricket experience with the young talent and also gave some cricket tips to the youngsters.