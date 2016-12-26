Peshawar - All-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi Sunday insisted that he was not retiring from the game any time soon.

He also took a jibe at the PCB claiming that he cannot be pushed out of their plans and insisted that he would continue playing the game he loves as long as he desires. Following Pakistan’s disastrous showing in the 2016 Asia Cup and the World T20 that followed soon after, Afridi had stepped down as skipper of the Pakistan T20 side. The PCB, or more aptly put, the selection committee headed by former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, however, has chosen to look forward blooding in youngsters into the side with the age factor no longer in Afridi’s favour. However, with the selectors opting to overlook Afridi for the three-match T20 series held in the UAE, the suspense regarding the hard-hitting batsman’s retirement has dragged on. But it seems as if now that Afridi is in no mood to call it quits on his international career just yet.

Afridi claimed that he was not in favour of any sort of farewell match being organised for his services as he felt the love he had received from the public had been more than the support received from the PCB. "I have played 20 years of international cricket for Pakistan and not the PCB. And I am not dependent on anyone for a match. The love and support I have got and get from my well wishers and fans is enough reward for me," Afridi told the media in Peshawar on Sunday.

Revealing his plans fro the future, Afridi insisted that he would continue playing in the T20 format as long as he desired and that he would let his bat do the talking as far as selection to the national side is concerned. "I don't think my career is over and I am enjoying myself and I will continue to play at the highest level. As far as Pakistan selection is concerned that is for the selectors to decide," Afridi said.