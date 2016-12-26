LAHORE-Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company and National Bank of Pakistan registered easy victories on the third day of the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championships here at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, SNGPL thumped Higher Education Commission (HEC) 3-0. HEC fought well in the first quarter and were unlucky to be deprived of a penalty stroke in the first minute as their forward was felled by the SSGC goalkeeper in the circle.

In the second quarter, HEC wasted two penalty corners. Nevertheless, the SNGPL, coached by former Pakistan captain Usman Sheikh, looked more threatening and scored two goals. In the 22nd minute, Daud slotted in after a good raid from the left side. Another left side move saw Asfand Khan flicking the ball into the net off a rebound after the PTV goalkeeper had superbly saved Sohail Anjum's attempt.

Though, SNGPL increased the tally by only one goal in the second half, they controlled the proceedings almost throughout and repeatedly entered the opposition's circle. The third goal was the best of the day, as speedy Ali Raza after a defence splitting run slipped the ball to Aleem, who sounded the board from the top of the circle.

In the second match of the day, SSGC brushed aside Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 3-0. PAF proved no match to the SSGC. Interestingly, all the three goals were scored in a three minute spell. In the 18th minute, Pakistan's current international Rizwan Junior’s flick from the right side of circle went in via a defender's stick.

Next two minutes saw a brace by young Naveed Alam. His first goal was created by country's star forward Ali Shan, who went past a couple of defenders before passing the ball to Naveed, who made no mistake. Naveed was again at the right spot to avail the opportunity resulting from a good interplay between Adeel and Taufeeq.

In the third and last match of the day, NBP thrashed Pakistan Television (PTV) 5-0. NBP’s first goal came from penalty corner in the 12th minute through skipper Atiq Arshad. The second was scored off the second penalty corner through Mubashar Ali while Tauseeq Arshad scored the third. Two goals were scored in the last quarter. In the 47th minute, Arslan Qadir scored the fourth goal while the last goal was converted by Mubashar Ali.