MELBOURNE:- The security has been increased at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Monday’s second Test between Australia and Pakistan, following the arrest of seven people over a terror-related plot in the city. Those charged were allegedly planning to attack Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, nearby Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral on Christmas Day. Chief police commissioner Graham Ashton said while they were confident the terror plot had been contained, extra police would be deployed at major events. –Agencies

 