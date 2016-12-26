Army lift 1st Quaid Archery trophy

ISLAMABAD - Army won the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Archery Championship 2016, organised by Islamabad Archery Club at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday. PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was chief guest and awarded medals and certificates to the players. Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) secretary Wasal M Khan, organising committee chairman Manzar Shah and others were also presen there. In the men’s 70m shooting range, Sajad Ahmed (Army) was first, while Abdul Rehman (Wapda) and Tayyab (Army) were second and third. In women 70m range, Army’s Kanza and Nabeela were first and second while Wapda’s Sara was third. In the women 50m, Ambar Hameed was first while Sara Khan (KP) and Neelum were second and third. In blind women, Sadia, Momoona and Rimsha were first, second and third positions.–Staff Reporter

Ghulam, Imran win Quaid Day Cycle Race

PESHAWAR – Ghulam Nabi and Imran won the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race junior and senior titles respectively. The race was started from Northern bypass and finished at the same place and was organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycle Association (KPCA). Nabeel and Amanullah finished second and third in junior category while Saleem Khan and Tanzeel Khan won second and third positions in senior category. MPA Sobia Khan graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners. The chief guest urged the youth not to confine themselves to books only but also take part in sports and healthy activities. Also present on the occasion were Pakistan Cycle Federation (PCF) secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Wasil Farooq and Sohail Khan.–Staff Reporter

Ahmad wins Lahore-Sahiwal cycle race

LAHORE - Ahmad Merzaye of Afghanistan won the Lahore to Sahiwal International Open Road Cycle Race after covering a distance of 160km in 4 hours 41 minutes and 48 seconds, breaking old record of 5h 10m 13s. Hanif Sharestani (Afghanistan) finished second, Ali Asghar Jafary (Afghanistan) third, Rohullah Nazari (Afghanistan) fourth, Abdul Wahid (Baluchistan) fifth and M Ashfaq (Railways) sixth. The start of the race was given by Sports Board Punjab Director M Hafeez Bhatti from Punjab Stadium. In Sahiwal, the commissioner along with Mayer Sardar Asad Ali Khan Baloch welcomed the cyclists at finish point. ADCG Sahiwal Rizwan Nazeer was chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and distributed cash awards of Rs 50000 to first six position holders with trophies.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad Jinns new rugby champions

LAHORE - Islamabad Jinns emerged as new national rugby champions after holding defending champions Pakistan Army in the 4th Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby League final played here at the Pakistan Rugby Academy on Sunday. Islamabad remained unbeaten throughout the league 2016. Army needed a must win to retain the title but Islamabad defense didn’t allow them to achieve this feat. Both the teams scored six points each when the final time was over. From Islamabad, Bilal Khan scored two penalty tries and from Army, Fayyaz Dogar and Ramzan scored one penalty try each. Islamabad played eight matches in the league and won 7 and drew one, therefore, were declared as crowned champions with 22 points. In their eight matches, Army won six, lost one and drew one with 19 points to finish second. The LRFC were on number three, Lahore Hawks on number four and DHA on number five. DHA team were demoted from division one to division two while division two winners Lodhran Spartans qualified for division I. Arif Saeed was chief guest at the final and gave away Rs 100,000 cash award to the winners, Rs 50,000 cash to the runners-up, Rs 10,000 cash to best player of tournament Kashif Khawaja of Islamabad. Also present on the occasion were PRU present Fawzi Khawaja, vice president Yahya Bhatti, Col (R) Asif Dar, PRU head coach Shakeel Malik, Rugby Services Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, IRA secretary Salman Sheikh and others.–Staff Reporter