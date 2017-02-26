DUBAI - A quick fire 45 by Shahid Afridi guided Peshawar Zalmi to a 2-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium Saturday.

As the format of the PSL would have it, Saturday's league fixture turned out to be Quetta Gladiators' fourth in as many days. Understandably, a sense of fatigue crept into their batting performance, helping Zalmi record a two-wicket win to knock their opponents off the top-spot.

While the batters failed to shift out of second gear all through, it took a vintage performance from Afridi for Zalmi to overturn a top-order hara-kiri in a sub-par run-chase. Afridi finished with an unbeaten 45 off 23 balls (3 fours and 3 sixes) and more importantly, was the man who stood tall amidst the ruins and dragged his side over the line with four balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, there were early signs of weariness for the Gladiators as Asad Shafiq and Ahmed Shehzad fell in the second over. Kevin Pietersen and Rilee Rossouw forged an 86-run partnership for the third wicket to pull the side out of the rut. Rossouw, who took his time to settle in, soon began to chance his arms in order to push the scoring rate. That however, came to an abrupt end when left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan got Rossouw to hole out to long on.

The Gladiators had just 98 runs on board with five overs to play, and needed a flourishing finish to retain their hopes of finishing top of the table and thus feature in the first qualifying final. Asghar, the left-arm spinner who caused early destruction, returned to strike off the first ball to remove Pietersen for 41. The late-order surge never came about as Gladiators went from 98 for 4 in 15.1 overs to 128 all out by the time the last ball of the innings was bowled. At this stage, Zalmi would've been confident of surmounting the below-par target with fair amount of ease.

Their case was further helped by an erratic Zulfiqar Babar, who conceded seven runs in wides in the very first over. Hasan Khan, Mahmudullah and Tymal Mills straightened the early mess to an extent, conceding 37 runs in the powerplay overs. The chasers nosedived once the fielding restrictions were relaxed, as they lost at least one wicket in each of the next four overs (two in the 9th and 10th), falling to 54 for 6 in 10 overs.

Pakistan's senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez restored normalcy to the innings and took up the onus of getting the chase back on track. The slide was arrested, albeit temporarily, as Hafeez and Shahid Afridi added 33 runs in the next five overs. Right after a strategic time-out, Tymal Mills removed Hafeez.

to put Gladiators back on top.

With 40 to get from 4 overs, the game was nicely set up for Afridi to blaze away to glory. He was on course as he thwacked a low full toss from Babar for a six, bringing the equation down to 31 off 18 balls and setting the two sides towards yet another nervy finish.

The young left-arm tweaker Mohammad Nawaz came in the firing line of the ever-aggressive Afridi, as the Zalmi man targetted the straight boundary and collected 10 runs off the first two balls off the 18th over. Nawaz made an admirable comeback under duress, but the 13 runs he conceded helped Zalmi narrow down the asking rate. Zalmi's target of 18 from 12 balls seemed gettable, specially with Afridi in the middle, but there was more drama in store. Mills bowled a classic death-over delivery in T20s - a full and wide ball - that Sarfraz Ahmed slashed at and nicked to the keeper. Hasan Ali arrived and finished Mills's nervy over with two fours, to keep his side in sight of the target.

Afridi was in no mood to drag the game till the very last delivery, as he hit two fours off the first two deliveries and polished off the chase in style. By the virtue of this victory, Zalmi take top spot and cannot finish lower than second place, which in turn grants them the chance to feature in the first qualifying final.

Scoreboard

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Asad Shafiq st Kamran b Asghar 3

Ahmed Shehzad c Sohaib b Asghar 0

K Pietersen c Hasan b Asghar 41

R Rossouw c Hasan b Shakib 38

M Nawaz c & b Hasan 18

Sarfraz Ahmed run out 8

Mahmudullah b Wahab 0

Hasan Khan run out 5

Zulfiqar Babar c Wahab b Hasan 0

Umar Gul c & b Wahab 2

T Mills not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb9, w3) 12

TOTAL: (all out; 20 overs) 128

FOW: 1-3, 2-4, 3-90, 4-98, 5-118, 6-118, 7-121, 8-122, 9-126, 10-128

BOWLING: Hasan Ali 4-0-22-2, M Asghar 4-0-33-3, Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-25-1, Wahab Riaz 4-0-17-2, Shahid Afridi 4-1-22-0

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Tamim Iqbal st Sarfraz b Mahmudullah 7

Kamran Akmal lbw b Nawaz 26

M Samuels c sub b Mills 7

M Hafeez c Sarfraz b Mills 22

Shakib Al Hasan run out 1

Sohaib Maqsood c Asad b Mahmudullah 0

D Sammy c Nawaz b Mahmudullah 0

Shahid Afridi not out 45

Wahab Riaz c Sarfraz b Mills 1

Hasan Ali not out 8

EXTRAS: (lb1, w12) 13

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 19.2 overs) 130

FOW: 1-38, 2-50, 3-51, 4-52, 5-52, 6-52, 7-89, 8-113

BOWLING: Zulfiqar Babar 4-1-23-0, Hasan Khan 4-0-23-0, Mahmudullah 3.2-0-31-3, T Mills 4-0-20-3, M Nawaz 4-0-32-1

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi

UMPIRES: Ahmed Shahab, Ahsan Raza

TV UMPIRE: Aleem Dar

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama (SL)