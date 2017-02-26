LONDON - Kent are confident new assistant coach Allan Donald will be able to join the English county ahead of the forthcoming season despite reports the South Africa legend is struggling to obtain a visa. Donald was appointed assistant to new head coach Matt Walker in January but a report in The Times suggested the former fast bowler was facing a delay in obtaining the necessary paperwork as he did not hold the right coaching qualifications. However, Kent hope to resolve the situation and have Donald on board.
Kent hopeful over Donald visa
