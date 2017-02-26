With reference to an energy drink promotional campaign Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts ‘Godfather’ Bashir Ahmad challenged British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan for a fight.

In his Facebook post, Ahmad called on Amir Khan writing: “I have a Challenge for Amir Khan I know he wants to fight in MMA and take on Conor McGregor! Why not have match with me first?”

The mixed martial artist further wrote that it can be the Pakistani version of Mayweather vs McGregor. “Let’s give fans what they want,” Ahmad said.

Amir Khan has not yet responded to the challenge, but if it does happen, it will be a major boost to MMA sports in Pakistan and definitely a treat to watch.