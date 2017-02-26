DUBAI - A West Indian powerhouse of Twenty20 cricket played a stunning hand to maintain Karachi Kings’ hopes in the HBL Pakistan Super League — but not the one most people might have been expecting.

Chris Gayle, the Kings’ big recruit ahead of this tournament, was finally stood down after a miserable run of form, replaced by Mahela Jaywardene.

It was Kieron Pollard, though, who stole everyone else’s thunder, as well as the game from Lahore Qalandars, as his remarkable late hitting brought Karachi a five-wicket win.

Pollard ended on 45 from 20 balls, hitting the last two balls for six in a thrilling finish that means Karachi can eliminate Lahore and steal a place in the playoffs if they win their final league match against defending champions Islamabad United — or even via a narrow loss, due to a superior net run-rate at present. Lahore would be eliminated at the first phase for the second year running.

Mohammed Rizwan, the Qalandars wicketkeeper, played a fine late cameo, worth 32 not out, to take the Lahore franchise to 155 for six from their 20 overs.

On a worn pitch that was taking sharp turn, Karachi’s chase was going to be tough against an attack that included Sunil Narine and Yasir Shah. The two champion spinners took one for 39 from the eight overs they sent down between them.

Brendon McCullum, Lahore’s captain, used eight bowlers in all, even bringing himself on, at the stadium where he took his sole Test wicket. Babar Azam top scored for Karachi, with 49, but fell to Fakhar Zaman’s rarely-seen left-arm spin, while Karachi’s middle order were undone by three run outs. However, Pollard repaired the damage with an extraordinary assault in the death overs.

Soon after hitting the winning sixer, Pollard did some push-ups that has become a trade mark of Pakistan cricket since Misbah-ul-Haq did so at Lord’s Test against England earlier this year and then went towards crowd to give a move of gagman style. It may be mentioned Qlandar’s owner Rana Fawad caught doing the gagman style dance when the both teams met earlier in the event just after another poor dismissal of Chris Gayle. Pollard was named man of the match for his 20-ball 45 and winning the match.

Pollard said he thoroughly enjoyed his innings under immense pressure. “At the end of it all, these are the sort of games you want to win for your team. We almost gave it away, but held on. With 14 to go, I knew the bowler was under pressure. Didn't get the boundary early, but I kept the composure and waited for him to miss so I could hit him for boundaries.”

Kings captain Sangakara also enjoyed the win. “We did a lot of things right, a few wrong, but Pollard showed why he is so highly valued. He believes in his skill and backs himself, it's one of those things people have to learn. It took a special effort like his and Babar's, we were average at other times, so we need to improve.”

Qalandar’s captain McCullum said a couple of bad moments cost them the match. “We've played some good cricket, but we just weren't good enough tonight. I think we had enough runs and with the spinners we had, we were happy with the total. Our energy in the field was outstanding, but we had a couple of bad moments.”

Scoreboard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

C Delport c Sangakkara b Aamir 3

B McCullum c Babar Azam b Usama 31

Fakhar Zaman c Imad b Sohail 19

Umar Akmal c Babar b Usama 20

S Narine c Imad b Shoaib 16

G Elliott c Usman b Shoaib 2

M Rizwan not out 32

Sohail Tanvir not out 22

EXTRAS: (lb2, w8) 10

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 20 overs) 155

FOW: 1-4, 2-40, 3-71, 4-93, 5-94, 6-100

BOWLING: M Aamir 4-0-30-1, Imad Wasim 2-0-12-0, Sohail Khan 3-0-28-1, Usman Khan 3-0-24-0, Usama Mir 4-0-38-2, Shoaib Malik 4-0-21-2

KARACHI KINGS:

Babar Azam c Umar Akmal b Fakhar 49

M Jayawardene run out 10

K Sangakkara c Yamin b Narine 20

Shoaib Malik run out 6

R Bopara run out 2

Imad Wasim not out 19

K Pollard not out 45

EXTRAS: (b1, lb1, w5) 7

TOTAL: (5 wkts; 20 overs) 158

FOW: 1-27, 2-80, 3-84, 4-89, 5-103

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-40-0, Aamer Yamin 4-0-39-0, S Narine 4-0-19-1, M Irfan 1-0-8-0, Yasir Shah 4-0-20-0, G Elliott 1-0-14-0, Fakhar Zaman 1-0-3-1, B McCullum 1-0-13-0

TOSS: Karachi Kings

MAN OF MATCH: K Pollard

UMPIRES: R Martinesz (SL), Shozab Raza

TV UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz

MATCH REFEREE: M Anees