Peshawar Zalmi won the 19th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 by two wickets thanks to a match-winning innings by Shahid Afridi who remained not out in the run chase.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Quetta Gladiators, who had already qualified for the playoffs.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators managed to score 128 runs in the given 20 overs, losing all their wickets.

Kevin Pietersen was the top-scorer, who contributed 41 runs to the total. He was caught by Hasan Ali off a ball by Mohammad Asghar.

Only three batsmen could enter the double figure mark in the Gladiators’ innings.

Mohammad Asghar was the leading wicket-taker, dismissing three players. He was also declared the Man of the Match. He was followed by Wahab Riaz, who got two wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi’s innings was not much different from Gladiators as seven of their players couldn’t enter double figures.

Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez were the batsmen to contribute some runs. They scored 26 and 22 runs respectively.

Shahid Afridi was the match-winner as he scored undefeated 45 runs at number eight. He hit three sixes and as many fours.