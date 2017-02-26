DUBAI - Mohammad Sami, the Pakistan pacer, said he was savouring the last-over heroics which helped Islamabad United pulled off a heist against Quetta Gladiators on Friday (February 24), and was not yet focusing on another comeback to the national team.

Sami, 36, who has staged numerous comebacks since making his Test debut in 2001, successfully defended five runs in the last over to give the Pakistan Super League defending champions a one-run win, and moreover, a place in the play-offs.

Sami, whose last international match was in the World Twenty20 2016 in March last year, said his focus was on the PSL and not on getting a place in the squad that will be picked for the four Twenty20 Internationals Pakistan will play on their Caribbean tour next month.

“Thanks Almighty, the team needed a win and luck favoured me and it was a wonderful thing. We needed a win because had we lost we would have been in a tight corner so I am enjoying that and the focus is on PSL and not on a comeback,” said Sami.

“My work is to perform and prove my fitness and help my team, the rest is in the selectors’ hands.” The Pakistan selectors are due to announce a limited-over squad for next month’s tour to the West Indies in the next couple of days, with Sami on the radar.

Needing 166 for victory, Quetta were lifted by half-centuries from Kevin Pietersen and Ahmed Shehzad and had brought the target to 18 in the last three overs. But both fell in the space of one run and then failed to score two off the last delivery from Sami.

Sami said Misbah-ul-Haq’s constant advice helped him a lot. “I was speaking with Misbah continuously and he was encouraging me. We won an almost lost match,” said Sami. “He was giving me different advice for every ball.”

Shezhad meanwhile, hoped Quetta would learn their lessons from the defeat, which also meant a squandered opportunity to finish on top of the table in the first round. “We’ve got to put our heads high,” said Shehzad, whose team plays Peshawar Zalmi in their last match on Saturday. “Our team management and players will discuss what has happened. I am sure we will do that and try to come back strongly.”

Shehzad said the game should not have gone to the last over. “I think first of all it was a very good game of cricket. We were cruising along nicely and we needed just 17 off the last three overs. There are no excuses, first of all we should have tried to finish the game early. It should not have gone to the last over.”

“ We needed five in the last over.”

But we all tried.

It went, one boundary or a two, it was very chaseable. I think it’s cricket and even bigger players commit mistakes.”

In Sami’s last over, Anwar Ali was beaten off the first two balls before he took a single off the third. Rilee Rossouw then missed one and tried to steal a second run off the fifth but Ali was run out at the non-striker’s end.

Rossouw managed just one off the last delivery. “Anwar Ali was there and he missed the first three balls, then Rossouw missed one ball. We could have sent Thissara Perera instead of Anwar. Rossouw was there and he should have finished it, but it happens.

You must also give credit to Islamabad as well, give credit to Sami also who bowled a very good over.”

Pietersen was given out leg-before wicket controversially, ending his knock at 69 off 43, but Shehzad said his team should have won in spite of that. “We all make human errors, but even when KP got out the match was in our hands. We played the last nine balls very badly and that should not have happened.”