Pacer Umar Gul of Quetta Gladiators is now out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after suffering injury in his hand.

According to the details, Umar Gul was hit by ball from Wahab Riaz during the match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The x-ray report confirmed fracture in his left forearm and he will be able to play cricket at least after a week, meaning he cannot play anymore in the PSL.

Out of eight matches, Gul played only two matches.