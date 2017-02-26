DUBAI - Karachi Kings may have defeated Lahore Qalandars in a nail-biting finish on Saturday, but they have yet to qualify for the playoffs and Lahore Qalandars still stand a chance to finish among the top four teams of the Pakistan Super League 2017.

Karachi is scheduled to play Islamabad United on Sunday and their Net Run Rate (NRR) after the match will be crucial for both Lahore and Karachi as far as their qualification is concerned.

According to the current scenario, if Islamabad win by a margin of 15 runs or chase the target in 18.2 overs, then Kings will be out of the competition and Qalandars will qualify for the playoffs.

This calculation is considering there is a total of 150 in the first innings in the United vs Kings match on Sunday. The calculation is marginally different if the score is 180 or 200. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have already confirmed their berth in the PSL playoffs.

Each of the five competing sides have participated in a double-leg round-robin league thereby playing eight games each, the last of which will take place on Sunday. The final game will decide the fate of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings in the tournament.

In the playoffs round, the first-ranked team at the end of the league stage will take on the second-placed side in the first playoff. Peshawar Zalmi are currently at the top of the table with 9 points and NRR of +0.309.They are closely followed by Quetta Gladiators with 9 points and NRR of +0.166, and Islamabad United at third place with 7 points and NRR of -0.113.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars both have 6 points each — Kings with a -0.150 NRR and Qalandars with a -0.223 NRR. Peshawar Zalmi have already secured their place in the first playoff. The match on Sunday will decide whether United or Gladiators become the second-ranked team.

The second playoff will see the third and the fourth-ranked side taking on each other before the losing team from the first playoff faces the winning team from the second playoff. The PSL final between the winner of the first playoff and the third playoff is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 5.