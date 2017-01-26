ISLAMABAD - Senator Kalsoom Parveen inaugurated the 10th National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall on late Tuesday night.

Besides Senator Kalsoom Perveen (chairperson cabinet secretariat committee), ambassador of Bosnia Nadim, former ICCI president Zafar Bakhtawari, PTBF secretary Ijar Ur Rehman, women wing Saba Shameem, PSB DDG Accounts Vijay Kumar and others were also present on the occasion. The chief guest rolled the ball to signal the start of the mega championship. Around 150 professional, amateurs, deaf, ladies and sports journalists will showcase their skills in the Rs one million prize-money event.

Sharing her views, Senator Kalsoom lauded the efforts of the PTBF for working so hard for the youth of the country and providing them with a platform where they may showcase their skills under one roof. “Our youth badly needs such activities, as they are not ready to apply their trade in open fields and more busy in mobiles and waste of time exercises.”

PTBF secretary Ijaz thanked Senator Kalsoon Parveen for sparing time and attending the inaugural ceremony and offering such unconditional support to youth and the federation. “After watching such talent, I hope Senator Kalsoom will raise our voice at every platform. The PML-N government is headed by a sportsman PM, who himself is an athlete. I urge him to provide justice to the deserving bowlers, who are working so hard for years. The PSB is taking too long to start joint venture of constructing international-standard bowling alley. Despite executive committee had given approval since long and it was included in the minutes as well, I request the IPC minister to speed up process and order the PSB DG to start work on the project, which will be very beneficial for the PTBF, PSB and youth.

“I am quite sure now that all the hurdles will be removed swiftly and our dream of constructing own bowling alley at the PSB premises will come into reality. It is my promise that I will hold international bowling championship within a month of its completion,” Ijaz concluded.