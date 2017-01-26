LAHORE - The TDCP 12th Cholistan Desert rally will commence from February 9 in Cholistan Desert. Advisor to CM for Tourism, Rai Haider Ali Khan Kharl said: “The arrangements of rally are completed and this year, the participation of other countries is expected. Pakistani women drivers will also take part in this desert rally.” TDCP MD Ahmed Malik said: “I would like to thank the government for the promoting this healthy activity. The 12th TDCP Cholistan Desert Rally 2017 is a 4-day event in which renowned drivers from across the country will take part.” MoU between sponsors and TDCP were also signed. Senator/Chairman Task Force Cholistan Saud Majeed, TDCP vice chairman Imran Goraya, Tourism secretary and MD, drivers and other stakeholders attend the briefing.