LAHORE - Former Pakistan fast bowler Aqib Javed has said that whenever Pakistan Super League (PSL) comes home, it will become the world’s best league.

In an interview with The Nation on Wednesday, Qalandars director cricket operations Aqib said: “Although the PSL was launched late as compared to other leagues of the world, yet it has quality of game and less-commercialized, which makes it better than others. I am quite sure that, whenever it is played in Pakistan, it will become the best leagues of the world.”

Sharing the reasons behind Pakistan sports decline, Aqib, who belongs to Sheikhupura, which once famous for producing hockey champions, said: “There is no other reason behind hockey downfall than the non-availability of astro-turfs at grassroots level. The more astro-turf we will have at grassroots level, the better results we will start producing. Same is the case with squash, which we ruled for decades, but now we don’t have a good number of gass-courts for our future.

In cricket too, the youngsters are playing tape-ball, with very less grounds available for them to play hardball. The equipment is too expensive to afford for many youngsters, so that’s why, we are unable to deliver. Until and unless we don’t provide basic facilities to our players, we can’t excel at higher level,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars couldn’t perform well in the first edition of the PSL. Speaking about it, Aqib said no team had time to prepare well for the league, as teams were announced in November and the owners also didn’t have experience, so that’s why Qalandars couldn’t deliver. “Last year, the team, which had better left-arm batsmen and bowlers, got edge and managed to score victories. Qalandars were not fully prepared that’s why we couldn’t deliver in the first edition of the league.”

But Aqib seemed relaxed when he was asked about the preparations of the team for the edition. “Yes, we are quite relaxed this time, as Qalandars are all set for mega clashes and keen to finish as triumphant. Everything this time is preplanned as our journey for the edition of the PSL started on July 26, 2016 when we decided to hunt fresh talent. I was astonished to see around 113,000 youngsters appeared in the trials and among them we picked up the best ones.

“When the tournament of these rising stars was conducted, almost 30,000 spectators were present inside the stadium while many were standing outside the stadium. Then top 16 players were trained well for Australia tour, where they performed exceptionally and won 4 out of six matches. We are very contended with our preparations and the work we have done before the start of the PSL 2017,” he added.

Qalandars also picked up 4 players from the rising stars in PSL draft. “We have promised to pick up 2 emerging players for team, but later, 4 were selected in the PSL draft, which is a good omen for the emerging players. We have best talent in form of Usman Qadir as leg spinner, M Ghulam Mudassar and M Irfan Junior as fast bowlers and Saif Badar as specialist middle order batsman. If given chance, they will not only perform well in the PSL, but also manage to book berth in the national squad through exceptional performances,” he said.

The Qalandars Director Cricket Operations also revealed that they had perfect team combination as the right player was chosen for the right place. We have perfect openers, middle order batsman and also death over specialists, which will certainly utilize all their skills in helping the team score crucial victories.

“The key players from the Qalandars in this edition will be Brendon McCullum, Jason Roy and Fakhar Zaman as openers, Umar Akmal, who remained top scorer in the last edition of the PSL, James Franklin and Grant Eliot as middle order batsman, Saif Badar, Sohail Tanvir and Aamir Yamin as death over specialists. In bowling department, we are more relying on Pakistani pacers and spinners, as they perform well in UAE conditions and can deliver better. So we can say that Qalandars have the best combination this time and also the best backup, so it is hoped that we will manage to clinch the PSL trophy,” he added. Aqib served Pakistan from 2001 to 2012 and helped the country win two junior world cups, 2009 T20 world cup and many other feats. “I had no plan to return Pakistan but Rana Fawad and Rana Atif met me and gave me free hand to run Lahore Qalandars in the best possible way. The offer attracted me and I once again decided to offer my services for Qalandars as well as for my country,” he concluded.