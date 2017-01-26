ISLAMABAD – Naseem Akhtar lifted the Jubilee Insurance 2nd Junior National U-18 Snooker Championship title after thrashing Shaikh Mudassar 5-0 in the best-of-9-frame final here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Wednesday. Naseem won the first frame 64-6, took the second 64-13, third 72-26, fourth frame 99-22 and took the 5th and final frame 55-25 to grab the maiden title. Naseem also reached final of U-21 event after thrashing Umer Farooq 5-0 in the first semi-final. Naseem took the first frame 102-17, second 73-8, third 83-11, 4th 110-23 and also played 70 break and 5th game 70-34. He will now face Haris Tahir in the best-of-11-frame final today (Thursday) at 10am. Tahir outclassed KP’s M Rafiq 5-0 in the second semifinal, winning the match 69-57, 58-26, 77-40, 76-1.