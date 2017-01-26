LAHORE - The office-bearers of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) were elected in its general council meeting held here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Chief election commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, with its members Farrukh Atta Butt and Zahid Qayyum, held the election in a fair and transparent way. Aqeel Ahmad (president), Shahzad Malik (senior vice president), Rana Azar (treasurer), Hafiz Shahbaz (associate secretary) and Azhar Masood Khan (information secretary) were elected unopposed while for secretary and vice president were elected through secret voting. Chaudhry Ashraf grabbed 36 votes of 41 against Abdul Qayyum who got only 5 for secretary slot while for Afzaal Chaudhry (37) and Ijaz Sheikh (36) were elected vice presidents against Ahmad Raza who earned 4 votes. Senior sports journalist Zahid Maqsood retained as SJAL chairman.

The meeting also formed an advisory committee, which will be headed by senior sports journalist Shahid Shaikh as chairman with M Yaqoob, Syed Ali Hashimi, Yousaf Anjum, Sohail Imran, Amir Raza, Sohail Ali, Farrukh Atta Butt, Asher Butt, Mian Asghar Saleemi, Aftab Ahmad Tabi, Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Ghalib Bajwa and Hafiz Imran as its members.

Prior to election process, SJAL secretary Ch Ashraf presented annual report of the association and highlighted the achievements earned by the previous body. SJAL president Aqeel Ahmad said: “We have tried hard for welfare of sports journalists and also succeeded in achieving most of our set goals. This time too, we will work with more zeal and zest and take some revolutionary steps to make our body very effective for sports journalists.”

SJAL chairman Zahid Maqsood thanked the election commission for holding the elections in a fair and transparent way and also felicitated the new office-bearers, hoping they will prefer collective work instead of individual efforts in order to make sports journalists stronger and prosperous.