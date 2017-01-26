Lahore - The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has partnered with Q-Tickets as the official online ticketing partners of its second season which gets underway on February 9 in the UAE. The single match tickets for this highly anticipated league are now up for worldwide sale on www.Q-Tickets.com/PSL. Tickets are also be available at the following authorized outlets in Dubai and Sharjah, said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday. Tickets for both Dubai and Sharjah matches are now on sale at the Official Q-Tickets website, he added.