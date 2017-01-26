ISLAMABAD - Counselor/head of Chancery, High Commission of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka NMM Anas, visited Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday and held a meeting with PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera at his offices.

Both discussed in detailed exchange of sports teams between both the countries, matters of mutual interests and working closely on exchange programmes. Anas thanked Ganjera for giving warm welcome and said: “Pakistan is a beautiful country and people are peace loving and foreigners feel comfortable here.”

The counselor/head of Chancery said during his 3/4 years tenure in Pakistan, he tried his best to arrange the visit of Sri Lankan teams especially of cricket. “Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already signed an MoU in the field of sports. According to the MoU, both the countries exchange teams in badminton, golf, karate, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, baseball, hockey, squash and cricket.”

He also requested Ganjera for provision of assistance in training of athletes and coaches in Pakistan, provision of hockey equipment to Sri Lanka and to conduct squash training of Sri Lankan players in Sri Lanka. Ganjera said: “Pakistan enjoy very cordial relations with Sri Lanka in all fields, particularly in sports.” He also offered him to bring Sri Lankan teams to Islamabad for training-cum-competition tours, on which Anas agreed to the proposal. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to each other.