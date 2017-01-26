LAHORE – The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has formed an eight-member football development committee to revive the game in the province. The convener of the committee is former Pakistan football captain Col (r) Mujahid Tareen while Director Sports SBP is its secretary. The other members of the committee are Sheikh Haroon, Faisal Ameer, M Sajid, M Zafar, Naida Naqvi and Miss Hajira. "The committee has been assigned the task to find ways and means for the revival and development of football," said the spokesman of SBP. He said the committee would also identify infrastructure for the game, besides putting up a comprehensive plan for the overall development of football, spotting the new talent and its grooming, training of the coaches and a system to monitor all these activities.