MELBOURNE – British tennis star ohanna Konta Wednesday said that playing Serena Williams was a highlight of her life and she learnt a lot from being on the other side of the net to the tennis great. The Briton had been on a nine-match win streak and in impeccable form heading into her Australian Open quarterfinal with Williams on Wednesday, making her a genuine title contender. But, like so many others before her, found getting past the 35-year-old American is no easy task with the 22-time Grand Slam champion winning the quarterfinal by 6-2, 6-3. "I think it was probably one of the best experiences of my life," Konta said and added: "I think there are so many things which I can learn from that, so many things I can look to improve on, and also acknowledge some things that I did well."