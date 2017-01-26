Cape Town - Niroshan Dickwella’s 68 off 51 balls inspired Sri Lanka to register a 2-1 T20I series victory against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town tonight. The visitors defeated the hosts by five wickets with one ball to spare in a nail-biting match.

South African captain Farhaan Behardien winning the toss elected to bat first and post 169 runs modest total on board, highest in the series. AB de Villiers scored 63 while Reeza Hendricks scored 41. When Nuwan Kulasekara, Seekkuge Prasanna and Lakshan Sandakan kept the thing in check down the order Mangaliso Mosehle played a 17 balls 32 runs innings to accelerate the South African innings.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to a good start as Dickwella and Upal Tharanga scored 36 runs first wicket partnership. The absence of captain Angelo Mathews was not missed as Dickwella played a match winning 68 run innings. However, after Dickwella’s dismissal, Sri Lanka came under pressure as they lost three quick wickets which put them under pressure. Imran Tahir took two quick wickets.

For one more time stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal failed to play any tangible innings. In the first T20 in Centurion Sri Lanka lost the match after coming so close to the victory, but in the final T20, they didn’t make the same mistake. Prasanna played a 37 runs crucial innings while Asela Gunaratna scored 11 and registered a 2-1 series victory for Sri Lanka.

This last over victory came after a 3-0 Test series defeat against South Africa. Before winning this series they also defeated Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. So this is a good sign for the Sri Lankan boys that they are gradually strengthening their foothold in international T20 cricket.

Scoreboard

SOUTH AFRICA:

J Smuts lbw b Prasanna 19

R Hendricks st Chandimal b Sandakan 41

A de Villiers c Tharanga b Kulasekera 63

D Miller c Sandakan b Gunaratne 1

F Behardien run out 6

M Mosehle not out 32

W Parnell not out 3

EXTRAS: (lb2, w2) 4

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 20 overs) 169

FOW: 1-36, 2-107, 3-117, 4-133, 5-135.

BOWLING: T de Silva 1-0-10-0, Kulasekera 4-0-30-1, Udana 4-0-49-0, Prasanna 3-0-21-1, Sandakan 4-0-23-1, Gunaratne 4-0-34-1.

SRI LANKA:

N Dickwella c Behardien b Imran Tahir 68

U Tharanga c Behardien b Parnell 20

D Chandimal b Imran Tahir 5

D de Silva st Mosehle b Tahir 19

S Prasanna not out 37

K Mendis run out 2

A Gunaratne not out 11

EXTRAS: (b2, lb3, w3) 8

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 19.5 overs) 170

FOW: 1-36, 2-45, 3-116, 4-118, 5-142.

BOWLING: Ngidi 2-0-13-0, Paterson 3.5-0-38-0, Parnell 4-0-42-1, Imran Tahir 4-0-18-3, Phehlukwayo 4-0-32-0, Smuts 2-0-22-0.

TOSS: South Africa

UMPIRES: Shaun George, Bongani Jele

TV UMPIRE: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

MATCH REFEREE: Richie Richardson (WIS)